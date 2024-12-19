Government grants special casual leave to visually impaired employees on World Braille Day

NEW DELHI: In a move to honour Louis Braille’s contributions, the Delhi government has announced a one-day special casual leave for its blind employees on January 4, 2025.

This initiative will allow visually impaired staff to commemorate the birth anniversary of Braille, the French educator who invented the Braille system, which enables blind individuals to read and write.

The General Administration Department issued an order stating, “Louis Braille’s birthday (World Braille Day) is falling on 04.01.2025 (Saturday). I am directed to request that all the blind employees, who wish to avail leave on this occasion, may be granted one day Special Casual Leave by the Head of the Department concerned as per OM No.28016/02/2007-Estt.(A) Dated 14.11.2007 and 20.03.2008 issued by Govt. of India, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pension, Department of Personnel & Training.”

World Braille Day, observed annually on January 4, raises awareness about the significance of Braille as a means of communication for blind and partially sighted individuals.

The hospitality industry is also doing its bid to create a conducive environment for visually impaired individuals.

Recently, Taj Mahal hotel in the city introduced Braille menus at some of its restaurants. The menu was lauched at an event attended by Shalini Khanna Sodhi, the founding director and secretary of the National Association for the Blind India’s Centre for Blind Women and Disability Studies.