Nursery admissions gain pace as only two days left for application process to close

NEW DELHI: With just two days remaining for the nursery admission application process for the 2025-26 academic year to close, parents across Delhi are scrambling to ensure they don’t miss out.

Many are rushing to schools to clarify their queries, creating WhatsApp groups to double-check their forms, and submitting multiple applications in hopes of securing a seat for their children.

The Directorate of Education had announced the admission schedule in November, kicking off the registration process on November 28. With the last date for submitting applications fast approaching on December 20, 2024, parents are racing against time to complete their paperwork.

After the deadline, the schools will begin uploading the details of the children who have applied for open seats by January 3, 2025, followed by the marks allotted under the points system, which will be displayed on January 10, 2025.

The first list of selected children, including the waiting list and marks allotted, will be announced on January 17, 2025. From January 18 to 27, parents will have the opportunity to resolve any queries related to the allotment of points for their wards. If necessary, a second list of selected children will be displayed on February 3, 2025, with another window for resolving points-related queries between February 5 and 11, 2025.

Any subsequent admission lists, if required, will be released by Feb 26, 2025, and the entire admission process is set to close on March 14, 2025. This year, over 1.25 lakh seats are available in around 1,700 private schools across Delhi, and parents are anxiously awaiting updates on admission status.

However, reports have emerged that some schools have already begun contacting parents, asking them to reserve seats or make donations ahead of the official lists being announced.