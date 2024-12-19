Once Sisodia’s stronghold, now a test for Ojha

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) decision to move former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia from Patparganj, the constituency which he has represented since 2013, to Jangpura has raised many eyebrows.

Sisodia’s shift signals a calculated political move amid growing challenges, including anti-incumbency sentiment, the impact of his 17-month imprisonment and mounting legal troubles.

Sisodia’s legal issues, particularly his involvement in the Delhi excise policy case, have clouded his electoral prospects. After being granted bail in August, the shadow of corruption allegations continues to haunt him, providing opposition parties with plenty of ammunition. His move also points to a broader AAP strategy to counter voter fatigue and reinvigorate its electoral chances by shifting candidates to new constituencies. This could help diffuse dissatisfaction and address anti-incumbency concerns ahead of the upcoming elections.

Speaking about his decision to leave Patparganj, Sisodia described it as the birthplace of his political career. He explained that when Avadh Ojha, who joined AAP just last week, expressed his desire to contest from Patparganj, Sisodia decided to step aside. “When Avadh Ojha decided to join the party and expressed his desire to contest from Patparganj, I was deeply moved by his vision. I realised that I should respect his wish to begin his journey from there,” Sisodia said.