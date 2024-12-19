Once Sisodia’s stronghold, now a test for Ojha

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) decision to move former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia from Patparganj, the constituency which he has represented since 2013, to Jangpura has raised many eyebrows.
Sisodia’s shift signals a calculated political move amid growing challenges, including anti-incumbency sentiment, the impact of his 17-month imprisonment and mounting legal troubles.
Sisodia’s legal issues, particularly his involvement in the Delhi excise policy case, have clouded his electoral prospects. After being granted bail in August, the shadow of corruption allegations continues to haunt him, providing opposition parties with plenty of ammunition. His move also points to a broader AAP strategy to counter voter fatigue and reinvigorate its electoral chances by shifting candidates to new constituencies. This could help diffuse dissatisfaction and address anti-incumbency concerns ahead of the upcoming elections.
Speaking about his decision to leave Patparganj, Sisodia described it as the birthplace of his political career. He explained that when Avadh Ojha, who joined AAP just last week, expressed his desire to contest from Patparganj, Sisodia decided to step aside. “When Avadh Ojha decided to join the party and expressed his desire to contest from Patparganj, I was deeply moved by his vision. I realised that I should respect his wish to begin his journey from there,” Sisodia said.
The BJP, however, has branded Sisodia a “fugitive,” claiming the seat change reflects internal turmoil within AAP ahead of the polls. The Congress, meanwhile, alleged that Sisodia’s move was prompted by his inability to effectively address the constituency’s issues. Looking at the numbers, Sisodia’s decision to step aside seems rooted in electoral realities. He first won Patparganj in 2013 with a vote share of 41.53%, securing a margin of over 11,000 votes. His victory margin soared in 2015 to over 28,000 votes, but in 2020, he narrowly defeated BJP’s Ravinder Singh Negi by just 3,207 votes, with Negi securing over 47% of the vote.
Patparganj, once a prominent grain market and thriving town in the 18th century, has evolved into an upscale residential area with modern infrastructure. It now features numerous group housing societies and multi-storey apartments, attracting many retired bureaucrats and corporate executives, especially in government-built colonies like the IAS and IFS sectors. The locality’s good connectivity to Delhi and Noida further boosts its appeal.
However, while many parts of Patparganj boast modern amenities, certain areas continue to grapple with infrastructure issues. In Feb, residents raised concerns about sewerage problems, prompting intervention by Delhi Jal Board VC Somnath Bharti. The area also faces water-related issues.