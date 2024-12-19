Scrolling through Instagram these days, I couldn’t help but notice that almost every second photo is of a jolly group basking in the gentle winter sun, on one of Delhi’s many gorgeous public gardens. The writing’s on every wall—it’s picnic hour in NCR!
Though our expectations as Dilliwalahs are extremely low when it comes to fresh air, one cannot help but fall in love with the scenic outdoors and the monumental beauty of the city, especially during winter. The expansive, manicured gardens with water bodies that skirt around them, dotted by centuries-old relics that stand as stoic reminders of Delhi’s fathomless history, have a near-magical power to heal your soul. For a few moments, you forget that Delhi has over 3.4 crore people living within its inclusive walls!
Picnic, thus, is vital sustenance to savour the city’s winter joys. The word ‘Pique-Nique’ first appeared as the name of a protagonist prone to bouts of gluttony in a French burlesque satire from 1649, and by the 18th century ‘pique-nique’ had become a fashionable indoor activity for the aristocrats of France. As the French Revolution dispersed the aristocrats to other parts of the world, the concept had evolved from being an ostentatious activity, to the ‘picnic’ that we know of today—once the middle-class accepted it into their lifestyle.
Growing up in the ‘90s, family picnics were one of the most eagerly-awaited events during winters. It helps that Delhi has a lot to offer—Lodhi Garden, Nehru Park, Mehrauli Archaeological Park, Humayun’s Tomb, Sanjay Van, Sundar Nursery and Purana Qila being the choicest. Throw in a bedsheet, a home-cooked meal, some board-games and badminton, and a few good comics and books—and you’d have the starter-pack for a successful picnic. These picnics weren’t just recreational but also a way for families and friends to share the responsibility of food at a social gathering—all without spending big bucks. It was, in every way, a great social leveller.
Today, picnics are back in fashion in a modern avatar. Luxury hotels and farms around NCR have introduced lavish picnic brunches, drawing in Delhi’s sartorially-savvy residents on a calm Saturday morning. Standing tall in the vibrant Lutyens, Taj Mahal Hotel has introduced ‘Lazing in the lawns’—a Sunday brunch on their terrace gardens and pool-side lawns.
A similar yet different flavour is in Gurugram’s Bhumi Farms, where chef Gautam Nijhawan is selling out spots for his winter-special ‘chulha’ menu have flown off the shelves. To picnic enthusiasts, it is near-perfect.
One such enthusiast is Gurugram-based corporate professional Chinmoyee Kalita, for whom picnics are winter ritual. “We carry games like badminton, frisbees and board games, and I lean toward easy-to-carry items on the menu like sandwiches, pasta, paranthas, cakes and, of course, thermos flasks filled with tea or coffee,” she says. For Kalita, the charm is in the nostalgia. “They are a core memory from childhood—packing food early in the morning, spending the day outdoors... all of these are lasting memories,” she says.
The joy today is in any of the modern-day picnic interpretations. The old-school ones are always a greater thrill since it needs us to do everything by ourselves—including finding the right patch of sunshine, and keeping the teas and juices running. One such instance was last year, when in the peak winters, my friends and I met at Lodhi Garden for one of the most memorable picnics we could’ve had. Rolling back the time were antics from our pups, and the hearty laughs that cemented it as a memorable day for all.
The pandemic had made an introvert out of most of us, even those who identified as extroverts. It was a time where loneliness and distancing flooded our lives. That period made us value the outdoors and our relationships even more, and to have open spaces in Delhi that can let us enjoy our solitude while being surrounded by scenic views and happy people is a bliss we cannot deny.
Come to think of it, what these picnic spots in Delhi capture is the sense of community, where people step out to reclaim the public spaces and live without a worry for those few hours.