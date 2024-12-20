BJP in Delhi alleges Rs 250 crore shelter homes scam, demands CBI inquiry

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP, on Thursday, alleged a scam of `250 crore in the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), which functions under the Delhi government.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva alleged that the AAP government allocated salaries for a staff of about five to six caretakers per shelter home to contractor NGOs. However, he said that, as per their investigation, only two attendants were present in each shelter.

The BJP team’s investigation found about three to four ghost employees in every shelter.

Delhi BJP chief said no work occurs in Arvind Kejriwal’s government without brokerage, bribery, or commission. The BJP’s legal team discovered that eight major NGOs are contracted for shelter home maintenance in Delhi.

Most shelters employ only two to three workers, yet salaries were disbursed for five to six employees, Sachedva said and added that further investigation revealed that the same staff names are registered across different shelter homes, with identical Aadhaar numbers and bank accounts. Whether it’s the shelter at Delhi Gate, Lahori Gate, Turkman Gate, or Mangolpuri, a single Aadhaar card is being used to draw 3-5 salaries, he claimed.

“We have requested an investigation by the Anti-Corruption Branch and have also filed a complaint with the Lokayukta. We demand an investigation into the roles of former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the concerned ministers, MLAs, DUSIB officials, and all others involved,” he said, adding that the NGOs entrusted with this responsibility are selected by the Delhi government.

Reacting to the allegation, AAP said the urban development minister and vice chairperson of DUSIB, Saurabh Bharadwaj, has given several written complaints to then chief secretary Naresh Kumar, who was also the chief vigilance officer of the Delhi Government and very close to the BJP and L-G. However, in spite of the fact that the minister-in-charge has given a written complaint about corruption in DUSIB, nothing has been done for several months.