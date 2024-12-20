Congress holds protest at BJP office over ‘insult to Ambedkar’

NEW DELHI: The Delhi unit of the Congress, on Thursday, staged a protest in the city against Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks on Babasaheb Ambedkar. Members of the Congress, under the leadership of its Delhi unit president Devender Yadav, held a demonstration near the BJP headquarters.

Holding aloft Ambedkar’s photograph and raising slogans like ‘Amit Shah Maafi Mange’ and ‘Daliton Ka Apmaan Nahi Sahenge,’ the party workers demanded Shah’s apology and his resignation.

Addressing the members of the party, Yadav contended that Shah has not only insulted Ambedkar but also devalued the Constitution and democracy.

“Amit Shah should forthwith apologise as he has not only insulted the architect of the Indian Constitution Dr Ambedkar but also devalued the Constitution and democracy besides insulting the marginalised section of society for whose uplift he had devoted his entire life,” he said.

The Congress wants the country to be run based on the Constitution while Shah and the likes want to run the country on the basis of “Manusmriti”, he alleged.