Congress must apologise for ‘disrespect’ to Babasaheb, says BJP

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva has called on Congress leaders, particularly the Gandhi family, to apologise for the disrespect shown to B R Ambedkar both during his lifetime and posthumously.

The leaders of BJP’s Delhi unit, including those of its SC and ST Morcha, staged protests at multiple locations on Thursday.

Sachdeva emphasised that the nation demands an apology from Congress for its treatment of the revered leader. The protest came in response to demonstrations across the city by the Congress as well as the AAP over senior BJP leader and Union Home minister Amit Shah’s remarks on Ambedkar.

Protestors from the reserved constituencies of Karol Bagh and Patel Nagar blocked roads near Jantar Mantar crossing on Parliament Street. North West BJP MP Yogendra Chandolia, participating in the protest, said, “Everyone knows Nehru conspired against leaders like Ambedkar and Sardar Patel throughout his life.” The protests were also held at Raisina Road and Chandni Chowk areas.