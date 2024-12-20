Dalits, students’ outfits stage demonstrations after Shah's speech on Ambedkar

NEW DELHI: Several organisations working on issues related to social justice and students’ outfits held protests on Thursday accusing Home Minister Amit Shah of insulting B R Ambedkar. Some Dalit organisations said bigger protests were being planned across the country.

The protests erupted following Shah’s controversial remarks in Parliament. The NSUI president, Varun Choudhary, said, “Amit Shah has not only insulted Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar but also disrespected our nation. We demand a public apology from him. If he fails to do so, he must resign immediately.”

Echoing this sentiment, the AISA organised a protest at Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD), where students burned effigies of Shah. A senior AISA leader said, “Amit Shah’s statement is not a casual remark; it is a deliberate insult to Ambedkar’s legacy of equality and social justice. We demand a public apology.” SFI state committee member Sohan said, “Shahs’s remarks shows his deeply rooted hatred towards Ambedkar.”