Delhi

Dalits, students’ outfits stage demonstrations after Shah's speech on Ambedkar

The protests erupted following Shah’s controversial remarks in Parliament.
Members of Dalit Vidyarthi Parishat, Bangalore University Research Scholars’ Association, and other groups stage a protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks against Babasaheb Ambedkar at Freedom Park in Bengaluru
Members of Dalit Vidyarthi Parishat, Bangalore University Research Scholars’ Association, and other groups stage a protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks against Babasaheb Ambedkar at Freedom Park in BengaluruExpress photo | Allen Egenuse J
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

NEW DELHI: Several organisations working on issues related to social justice and students’ outfits held protests on Thursday accusing Home Minister Amit Shah of insulting B R Ambedkar. Some Dalit organisations said bigger protests were being planned across the country.

The protests erupted following Shah’s controversial remarks in Parliament. The NSUI president, Varun Choudhary, said, “Amit Shah has not only insulted Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar but also disrespected our nation. We demand a public apology from him. If he fails to do so, he must resign immediately.”

Echoing this sentiment, the AISA organised a protest at Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD), where students burned effigies of Shah. A senior AISA leader said, “Amit Shah’s statement is not a casual remark; it is a deliberate insult to Ambedkar’s legacy of equality and social justice. We demand a public apology.” SFI state committee member Sohan said, “Shahs’s remarks shows his deeply rooted hatred towards Ambedkar.”

Members of Dalit Vidyarthi Parishat, Bangalore University Research Scholars’ Association, and other groups stage a protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks against Babasaheb Ambedkar at Freedom Park in Bengaluru
Amit Shah's remarks on Ambedkar derogatory, he has not right to stay in office: CPI(M)
Members of Dalit Vidyarthi Parishat, Bangalore University Research Scholars’ Association, and other groups stage a protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks against Babasaheb Ambedkar at Freedom Park in Bengaluru
Amit Shah would have been 'scrap dealer' if there wasn't Ambedkar's Constitution, claims Siddaramaiah
Amit Shah
BR Ambedkar

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com