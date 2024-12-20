Gopal Rai inaugurates several road development projects; so far 900 roads constructed

NEW DELHI: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai inaugurated the development of several roads in areas including Yamuna Vihar, Noor-e-Ilahi, Subhash Mohalla, Mohanpuri, and North Ghonda on Thursday.

Speaking at the event, Rai highlighted that since the formation of the Arvind Kejriwal-led government, more than 900 roads have been constructed in Babarpur, and work on the remaining roads is already underway.

Rai assured residents that the transformer located on Noor-e-Ilahi Road would soon be relocated to improve traffic flow. He also announced the launch of a new bus service from the Yamuna Vihar Bus Depot to Nizamuddin, aimed at enhancing convenience for local commuters.

Emphasising the comprehensive development in the area, Rai credited the achievements to the leadership of former CM Arvind Kejriwal. He pointed out that Delhi is the only state providing 24-hour electricity with a guarantee, with nearly 22 lakh residents receiving zero electricity bills.

“Free water is being provided, government hospitals are offering quality healthcare, and children are receiving a good education,” Rai said.

Addressing concerns about the Noor-e-Ilahi area, Rai confirmed that efforts were being made to resolve water issues, stating that a garbage dump near Noor-e-Ilahi has been cleared. A Mohalla Clinic has also been established at the site, along with the installation of a compactor to manage waste disposal in surrounding areas.