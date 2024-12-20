Unnao rape case: Kuldeep Singh Sengar seeks five-month bail extension

NEW DELHI: Expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar, a convict in the 2017 Unnao rape case, on Thursday requested the Delhi High Court to extend his interim bail by five months, citing medical issues. A bench comprising Justices Prathiba M Singh and Amit Sharma, which had initially granted Sengar interim bail until December 20, deferred the hearing to that date. The court also ordered AIIMS to furnish an updated medical report to Sengar’s legal team.

During the proceedings, the court took note of a communication from AIIMS highlighting concerns over the high volume of visitors meeting Sengar during his medical treatment. The hospital noted that the influx of visitors was disrupting his medical care and affecting the hospital’s daily functioning.

The bench remarked, “This is the first time AIIMS has raised such concerns.” However, Sengar’s counsel refuted these claims, maintaining that only his immediate family members had visited him during his evaluation.

On December 5, the court had suspended Sengar’s life sentence temporarily and directed AIIMS to conduct a detailed medical evaluation after he claimed to suffer from multiple ailments, including cataract. Sengar, a former BJP MLA, was convicted in 2019 for raping a minor girl in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh. The case sparked nationwide outrage, prompting the SC to shift the trial to Delhi for impartial proceedings.

Additionally, in March 2020, Sengar received a 10-year prison term for his involvement in the custodial death of the survivor’s father.

