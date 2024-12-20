MCD approves proposal to allocate Rs 25 crore for assembly poll preparations

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has approved a proposal to allocate Rs 25.35 crore to facilitate election preparations. The decision, passed in the MCD House under urgent business on Thursday, prioritises expenditure to ensure smooth electoral processes across the city.

The proposal, based on directives from the Election Commission (EC) and the chief electoral officer of Delhi, highlighted the need to maintain essential facilities for the elections scheduled in January or February 2025.

“In compliance with directions from the Election Commission of India and the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi to ensure smooth conduct of the General Elections to the Delhi Legislative Assembly, scheduled for January/February 2025, assured minimum facilities are required to be maintained,” it stated.

MCD is tasked with setting up approximately 13,033 polling booths across 2,538 locations under its jurisdiction. Each booth has been allocated a budget of Rs 19,450. Essential provisions include electricity, lighting, drinking water, shaded waiting areas with seating, toilets, and ramps to assist senior citizens and Persons with Disabilities (PwD).

Additionally, the MCD plans to establish model and pink polling booths in each assembly constituency, along with one PwD polling station and one youth polling station in each district. Efforts will be made to enhance polling stations with elements reflecting local culture and specific community needs.

Special features include shaded waiting areas with seating for those accompanying voters and creche facilities for children. The MCD also aims to provide accessible infrastructure to encourage greater participation among differently-abled voters and youth.

The poll preparedness is in full swing. On Wednesday, the EC held a meeting with representatives of political parties in the national capital. The dates for assembly elections in Delhi could be announced anytime soon.

13k booths to be set up

