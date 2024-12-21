BJP calling Purvanchalis as Rohingyas: Arvind Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday alleged that BJP has branded Purvanchalis as ‘Rohingyas’ and ‘Bangladeshis’ and is seeking to disenfranchise voters from the community.

Speaking at a press conference, the AAP chief said just two days ago, BJP president JP Nadda made offensive remarks against the ‘Purvanchali’ community during a session in Parliament as he compared the Purvanchalis living in Delhi to Rohingya and Bangladeshis, and further stated that BJP workers were filling out forms to have their names removed from voter lists.”

“We strongly condemn this act and regard it as a well-planned conspiracy against an entire community. On the one hand, BJP leaders brand Purvanchalis as Rohingyas and Bangladeshis; on the other, they attempt to strip them of their citizenship,” Kejriwal said.

He further said, “How can Purvanchalis, who have lived in Delhi for 30-40 years after migrating from UP and Bihar and contributed to its development, be labeled as Rohingyas? As we all know, a voter card is essential not only for voting but also for accessing several government services. By targeting voter cards, BJP is effectively depriving Purvanchalis of basic services and benefits.”

“This is a disgusting and premeditated conspiracy by the BJP, as the majority of Delhi’s Purvanchali community supports the AAP. Previously, we exposed the voter list submitted by the BJP to the Election Commission, which contained 11,000 names from Shahdara alone that BJP wanted to be deleted. In addition, we revealed similar lists from 14 other constituencies, where thousands of names are being struck off,” pointed out the AAP Chief.