Delhi HC grants interim protection to Mohan Babu's personality rights

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday passed an interim order protecting the personality and publicity rights of Telugu actor Mohan Babu.

The court restrained social media platforms, AI chatbots and e-commerce websites from unauthorised use of the actor’s name, image or voice.

Justice Mini Pushkarna observed that Mohan Babu presented a prima facie case deserving immediate relief. The court said that without such protection, the actor could face irreparable damage from misuse of his personality rights in the digital landscape.

“The defendants, their associates, servants, and related persons are restrained from creating, publishing, or communicating any content that infringes the plaintiff’s personality rights,” the court ruled.

It directed that no content using AI, Metaverse, or other mediums could exploit the actor’s voice, image, or likeness without explicit authorisation.

Platforms like Google and Meta were instructed to remove content flagged by Mohan Babu as violative of his personality rights.

The court also barred the sale of goods leveraging the actor’s persona without consent. The case is set for its next hearing in May 2025.