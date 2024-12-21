Delhi Poll manifesto to be released after collecting all feedback: BJP

NEW DELHI: The Delhi BJP has said its manifesto for the upcoming Delhi Assembly election would not only be comprehensive but would also embody public aspirations.

Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, MP and convener of the Delhi BJP’s Election 2025 Manifesto Committee, said after conducting dialogues with sections of society over a three-week period, they would soon consolidate the findings and bring out a manifesto that would be comprehensive and reflective of people’s aspiration.

The senior members of the manifesto committee will prepare and present the election manifesto, he said at the press conference here on Friday.

Bidhuri further said they have received over 40,000 suggestions to date: 3,259 via email and 36,742 via WhatsApp. Till Thursday, these vans had collected 60,754 suggestions, which are now being compiled, he shared the information with mediapersons.

The BJP held meetings with representatives from Residents Welfare Associations, small-scale industries, business organisations, migrants, workers’ unions, teacher groups, doctor associations, gig worker organisations, youth, senior citizens, and women organisations, said the MP.