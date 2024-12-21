Delhi University to introduce one-year PG course in 2026

NEW DELHI: In line with the National Education Policy, Delhi University will introduce a one-year postgraduate programme starting in 2026. The draft proposal will be discussed at the Academic Council meeting scheduled for Dec 27, according to the agenda to be tabled for the meeting.

Some teachers have criticised the move, alleging it is being rushed for discussion.

DU has already implemented a four-year undergraduate programme, with the third semester currently underway. Under this, students exiting after the first year receive a certificate, those leaving after the second year are awarded a diploma, and those completing three years obtain a degree. Students who complete the fourth year earn a degree with honours.

After three years, students can opt for a two-year PG course. Those completing four years can enrol in the one-year PG programme. DU is now preparing to implement this, with separate curricula being developed for one and two-year PG programmes.