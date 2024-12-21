MCD organises health camp as part of TB eradication drive

NEW DELHI: As part of its 100-day campaign to eradicate tuberculosis (TB), the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Friday organised a Nikshay Camp in Karwal Nagar, officials said.

At the health camp, held at the Khajuri Dispensary, portable X-ray machines were used to screen patients for TB. Suspected cases were brought to the camp by ASHA workers and examined by MCD doctors.

Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Aradhana Patnaik, visited the camp and the Chest Clinic in Karawal Nagar to review the arrangements. She was accompanied by Pankaj Naresh Aggarwal, additional commissioner of MCD and senior officials from the hospital administration. During her visit, Patnaik inspected the facilities at the Karawal Nagar Chest Clinic, including the DOT (Directly Observed Treatment) Center and the availability of DOT medicines.

She also evaluated the lab services and provided recommendations to further improve patient care and treatment. The campaign aims to enhance TB detection and treatment while spreading awareness among the public. As part of the initiative, 66 Nikshay camps have been organised so far.