NDMC set to host two-day winter rose show

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) announced a two-day ‘Winter Rose Show’ to be held on Saturday and Sunday at the India-Africa Friendship Rose Garden in Chanakyapuri. Organised in collaboration with the India Rose Society, the event promises a vibrant display of roses and blooming potted plants, attracting participants from across the country.

A large number of institutions and individuals from across the country will participate in the show, exhibiting their best rose blooms and blooming potted plants. Participants from organizations such as NDMC, TERI, CPWD, PGI Chandigarh, and IARI-PUSA will display a variety of roses, including Hybrid Tea, Floribunda, Miniature, and Polyantha, which will serve as the event’s main attractions.

Additional activities include a painting competition for students from NDMC schools, displays of value-added rose products, and exhibits of artistic bouquets, garlands, and Ikebana. The NDMC has invited the public to visit the show from 1 PM to 5 PM on the first day and from 10 AM to 5 PM on the second day. Highlighting the importance of roses, an NDMC spokesperson noted that rose plants typically bloom in December after meticulous care, including pruning, feeding, and preventive spraying.

The show offers rose lovers an opportunity to witness these blooms in their full glory, both in vases and pots.

“This will be a visual treat for rose enthusiasts and a chance to learn more about the rose garden while enjoying the majestic blooms,” said the spokesperson. The event also serves as a platform for informal gatherings of rose lovers to share their experiences in cultivating the flower. Visitors can attend the show from 1 pm to 5 pm on Saturday and from 10 am to 5 am on Sunday.