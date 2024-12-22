AAP leaders Balbir Singh, Dalal join BJP

Sukhbir Dalal, voicing discontent over stalled projects, said, “The act for a sports university was passed five years ago, but no work has begun. The Rs 2,100 crore budget claim is a lie.”

He also criticised AAP’s leadership, calling the chief minister’s residence a “Sheesh Mahal.” Both leaders dismissed speculation that their switch was ticket-driven, with Dalal stating, “This is about principles, not politics. My ticket was cut five years ago.”

The Delhi Assembly elections are expected to be held in February 2025, when the Assembly’s term is set to expire too. AAP has revealed the names of all 70 candidates in as much as five lists. Prominent leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi will be defending their seats in New Delhi and Kalkaji constituencies, respectively.

Former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia will be fighting from Jangpura as opposed to Patparganj earlier. Rakhi Birla too has been shifted out from her Mangolpuri seat.

On Friday, the party made one change days after announcing candidates for all 70 assembly constituencies.

The party has replaced its Mehrauli candidate Naresh Yadav, convicted last month in the Quran desecration case, with Mahender Choudhary.

Yadav, the sitting MLA from Mehrauli, was convicted by a Punjab court with two-year sentence in the 2016 Quran desecration case.

BJP is yet to release its list but is actively consolidating support as it prepares for a high-stakes electoral contest.