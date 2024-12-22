BJP hits markets to collect traders’ feedbacks for poll manifesto

NEW DELHI: BJP MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and other party leaders on Friday initiated a series of outreach programmes across Delhi’s major markets to gather inputs for party’s 2025 manifesto.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, accompanied by MPs Manoj Tiwari and Praveen Khandelwal and others engaged with traders from the New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) outside Palika Bazaar in Connaught Place.

NDTA President Atul Bhargava presented a document detailing the challenges faced by traders in the area.

At Karol Bagh’s Bikanervala Chowk, MP Bansuri Swaraj led an outreach programme, visiting shops alongside Karol Bagh District President Sunil Kakkar, Councilor Manish Chaddha, and party leader Parikshit Bagri.

The BJP’s manifesto outreach efforts aim to engage stakeholders across Delhi, ensuring their voices are reflected in the party’s vision for the upcoming assembly elections.