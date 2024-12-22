Delhi Behind the scenes: Bomb threat – a major concern among teachers

Bomb threat – a major concern among teachers
In the series of Samvaad held at Raj Niwas on Saturday, L-G VK Saxena interacted with over 500 principals and teachers from private schools, discussing challenges in implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, mental health, teacher training, and infrastructure issues.
During the interaction, one of the major concerns raised by the teachers was the bomb threat, which caused the schools to be bound to send the children back home. In the past week alone, over 100 schools in the national capital have received bomb threats.
However, the L-G responding to the teachers said it is time to be vigilant and vocal about the rights of our students, teachers and the entire education fraternity.
AAP changes candidate from Matia Mahal
AAP on Saturday changed its candidate from Matia Mahal assembly seat of Delhi. Shoaib Iqbal’s son, Aaley Mohammad Iqbal, has been given a ticket from this seat instead of Shoaib Iqbal. Aaley Mohammad is a councillor from the Chandni Mahal ward of AAP.
The party had earlier changed its candidate from Mehrauli seat. Mahender Chaudhary was given a ticket in place of Narendra Yadav. Aaley had twice been the deputy mayor of MCD. His father, Shoaib Iqbal, has been a six-time MLA, and was given a ticket this time, too. However, the party has now replaced him with his son. Aaley Mohammad has been continuously elected as MCD Councillor since 2012.
BJP may bank on Lovely to end its dry spell in Deoli
As Delhi gears up for the 2025 polls, BJP eyes a breakthrough in its weak spots to conquer seats it has historically struggled to crack. One such battleground is Deoli, carved out during the 2008 delimitation process.
Sources said that the BJP is betting on former Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely, who joined their ranks earlier this year, to end its dry spell in Deoli. Lovely had won this seat for Congress in 2008 but lost in 2020 to AAP’s Prakash Jarwal. However, the BJP is banking on voter discontent with AAP to make a debut in this seat.
Accommodation challenges in Jamia
Students from J&K studying at Jamia university have expressed concerns over ongoing accommodation challenges yet again, despite there being a designated hostel for J&K students. The students have been claiming that the hostel was officially opened in 2018, after several postponements, to accommodate female students from the Union Territory.
However, currently, it is predominantly occupied by students from other states. One of the Kashmiri students commented on the issue, saying, “Given that the government allocated funds for the welfare of Kashmiri students back in 2012, why are they still struggling to secure accommodation on campus?”