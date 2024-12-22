Delhi Behind the scenes: Bomb threat – a major concern among teachers

Bomb threat – a major concern among teachers

In the series of Samvaad held at Raj Niwas on Saturday, L-G VK Saxena interacted with over 500 principals and teachers from private schools, discussing challenges in implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, mental health, teacher training, and infrastructure issues.

During the interaction, one of the major concerns raised by the teachers was the bomb threat, which caused the schools to be bound to send the children back home. In the past week alone, over 100 schools in the national capital have received bomb threats.

However, the L-G responding to the teachers said it is time to be vigilant and vocal about the rights of our students, teachers and the entire education fraternity.

AAP changes candidate from Matia Mahal

AAP on Saturday changed its candidate from Matia Mahal assembly seat of Delhi. Shoaib Iqbal’s son, Aaley Mohammad Iqbal, has been given a ticket from this seat instead of Shoaib Iqbal. Aaley Mohammad is a councillor from the Chandni Mahal ward of AAP.

The party had earlier changed its candidate from Mehrauli seat. Mahender Chaudhary was given a ticket in place of Narendra Yadav. Aaley had twice been the deputy mayor of MCD. His father, Shoaib Iqbal, has been a six-time MLA, and was given a ticket this time, too. However, the party has now replaced him with his son. Aaley Mohammad has been continuously elected as MCD Councillor since 2012.