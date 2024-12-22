NCRTC launches drive for tickets at 10% discount

NEW DELHI: To connect with the Namo Bharat commuters and to provide an opportunity to avail 10% discount on Namo Bharat tickets, NCRTC on Saturday launched a Loyalty points programme for tickets purchased through the ‘RRTS Connect’ mobile application.

The initiative was launched by Shalabh Goel, MD, NCRTC, at the Sahibabad RRTS station in the presence of senior officials and commuters. During the event, he also unveiled the first edition of Namo Bharat Times, a bi-monthly commuter newsletter.

Under the program, passengers will earn one point for every rupee spent on the Namo Bharat train tickets. Each loyalty point is valued at Rs 0.10 (10 paise) and will be credited to the passenger’s account. These points can be redeemed for ticket purchases.

This initiative will not only benefit the passengers monetarily but also encourage the use of digital QR tickets through the ‘RRTS Connect’ app. It will also be simplifying travel through paperless ticketing.

Every new user will receive Rs 50, which is equivalent to 500 loyalty points upon downloading the mobile app. Commuters can earn an additional 500 points by referring the app to other users.