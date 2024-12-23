10 arrested for running illegal betting syndicate in New Delhi

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested 10 persons, who were running a syndicate and placing illegal bets on ongoing cricket’s Big Blash T-20 League in Australia, police said on Sunday, adding that the gang was operating from a flat in the Karol Bagh area.

The accused were identified as Raju Vaishnav, Jagrat Saihni a.k.a Sunny, Parves Kumar, all residents of Delhi, Yogesh Taneja, Tarun Khanna, Harvinder Deol a.k.a Happy, all residents of Agra in Uttar Pradesh, Manish Jain, Kushal and Gautam Das, all natives of Rajasthan.

According to police, information was received about a betting syndicate led by Raju and his associates operating in the Joshi Road area of Karol Bagh. Acting on the tip-off, a raid was conducted on December 21 around 11:30 am at a flat in Joshi Road.

“The flat had three bedrooms, and 10 persons, including the main accused Raju Vaishnav, were present. All were found betting on their laptops and mobile phones during a live cricket match,” said DCP (Crime Branch) Sanjay Kumar Sain. The initial investigation revealed that the group was betting on the 7th T20 match of the Big Bash League 2024-2025 between the Hobart Hurricanes and Perth Scorchers, which began around 10:30 am.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the syndicate operated in two ways. For online betting, one of Raju’s associates, Jagrat, had purchased a “master ID” from the betting website JMD Sports.com. He created a 'super master ID' under it and sold accounts to players (funters) to bet on live matches. For each transaction, profits and losses were shared at a 5% (master ID) and 95% (funter) ratio,” said DCP Kumar. “The syndicate had been operational for over a year, typically conducting transactions of around Rs 1.5 lakh daily on match days. Their daily profits ranged between Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000," he added.