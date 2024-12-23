After L-G’s post, CM Atishi visits Rangpuri

NEW DELHI: A day after Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena expressed deep concern over the appalling civic conditions, criticising the lack of basic amenities provided to residents in several areas of Delhi, Chief Minister Atishi visited one of the affected areas and assured immediate action to address the issue.

Ahead of the Delhi assembly, polls, due in February, Saxena on Saturday shared a clip of his visit to several areas in Delhi including Rangpuri Pahari, detailing the plight of people and terming it “hellish living conditions.”

Following the LG’s social media post, Atishi on Sunday visited the Rangpuri Pahari area in south Delhi to take stock of the situation. The L-G had said it was extremely disappointing and distressing to witness once again the helplessness and pathetic life conditions of lakhs of people of the national capital. He had referred to the local women, citing their problems of living in the area, with streets lined by overflowing sewers, stagnant stinking water and open drains. Residents also expressed grievances over exorbitant electricity bills, lack of hygiene, and inadequate basic amenities.

Responding to the L-G’s observations, CM Atishi visited Rangpuri Pahari area and tweeted, “I visited the Rangpuri hill area, met the people, and heard their problems. Issues of cleanliness and overflowing drains will be resolved within days.” She added, “I thank LG sahab for bringing these issues to our attention. If LG Sahab highlights such problems in the future, we will act immediately.”