As GRAP fails, Delhi pollution strategy looks suspect

It’s going to be about a week since the provisions under Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) level 4 were implemented for the second time by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) as air pollution level moved into the 400 plus category.

This meant that among other things the lawmakers feel that diesel vehicles used by common people and diesel generators providing power when government supplies fail are the main culprits for the poor air quality.

However, even after acting against these ‘villains’, and also taken punitive action against those who dared to come out for a week now, the air quality has got only worse. The weather department says that the air quality would remain bad until the wind again gains speed or it rains.

During the first 15 days of December this year, when the CAQM was taking credit and releasing statements about Delhi’s air quality being the best in the last six years, it should have acknowledged that the improvement was largely due to natural factors such as high wind speeds and a western disturbance.

The reality is that Delhi remains at the mercy of nature, as even the strictest norms fail to deliver lasting results. It is time to shift focus to long-term solutions rather than relying on temporary measures. One critical area of improvement is the need to strengthen—or rather, revitalize—our public transport system, which currently lies in complete disarray