Battle for berths in cradle

NEW DELHI: The four-month admission process for the pre-primary classes in the national capital kicked off on November 28, 2024, with the opening of the registration process of individual private unaided schools in the city. However the registration process came to an end on December 20. There are more than 1.25 lakh seats available for nursery admission in around 1741 private schools in Delhi for which the parents have applied.

Reportedly, this year the schools have received much higher registrations as compared to last year.

Meanwhile, the schools have already started calling up parents for various enquiries, donations, booking a seat etc.

Sumit Vohra, founder of the nurseryadmissions.com portal, said, “Despite the fact that the Delhi government had issued a notification saying that no deviation from the slated schedule shall be permitted and each school shall display the aforesaid admission schedule on its notice board and website, some schools are going ahead calling up parents and asking them to book the seats in advance and deposit the fees. This is absolutely wrong.”

He further added, “Not only for booking a seat but some schools are reportedly asking for donations. They are deliberately confusing the parents’ fraternity. We request the parents not to fall into their trap and wait for the first admission list to be out on January 17. We are trying to help parents and clarify their doubts.”

As per the schedule, the list of children who have applied will be released by January 3, 2025, while the allotted points will be uploaded by January 10 and the first list of selected students will be out on January 17. The list-related issues will be resolved between January 18 and 27 and the second list of selected students will be released on February 2, and the issues in the second list will be resolved between February 5 and February 11. Also, as per the schedule, the subsequent list of admissions will be out on February 26, while the admission process will close on March 14, 2025.

Selection and waiting list

Once the application process is complete, the schools will review the applications and make their selections. Parents will be notified of the outcome of their application, and those who are successful will be required to pay a deposit and complete any other necessary paperwork.

For those who are not successful in getting a place, their names will usually be placed on a waiting list. The length of the waiting list and the likelihood of securing admission will depend on the specific school and the number of applicants.

However, if the parents are not happy with the outcome of the application, they can appeal the decision. This usually involves writing to the school and explaining why they believe that the decision was incorrect or unfair. The school will then review the case and make a decision on the appeal.