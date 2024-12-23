Delhi coaching centre deaths: LG Saxena approves suspension of two DFS officers

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has approved the immediate suspension of two Delhi Fire Services officers over alleged negligence of duty in connection with the death of three civil services aspirants in a flooded basement of a coaching centre here.

Divisional Officer Ved Pal and Assistant Divisional Officer Udai Vir Singh, both Group 'A' officers, face allegations of negligence and hiding of facts, the LG office said in a note.

According to the note, action on other erring officers of MCD and PWD is also under process following LG's directions.

"Ved Pal, Divisional Officer, and Udai Vir Singh, Assistant Divisional Officer, have been placed under suspension following a thorough investigation into the incident," the note said.

On July 27, the basement of Rau's IAS coaching centre in Old Rajender Nagar was flooded within minutes due to heavy rainfall, leading to the death of the three students trapped in the basement of the building which was being used as a library.

A detailed inquiry conducted by the District Magistrate (Central) revealed that the two suspended officers had inspected the premises for the issuance of a Fire Safety Certificate, the note said.

However, they were found to have concealed information about the misuse of the basement as a library and failed to refer the matter to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). Consequently, the Fire Safety Certificate was erroneously issued on July 9, it also said.

The investigation also pointed fingers at some MCD authorities, who were found to have neglected their duty to inspect and seal the illegally operating basement library and issued a completion-cum-occupancy certificate in September 2021, it said.

Strict action is also being initiated against other MCD and Public Works Department (PWD) officials, responsible for the poor drainage infrastructure in the area, it stated.

Following the suspension orders, the matter will be referred to the National Capital Civil Service Authority for recommending further disciplinary action, the note added.