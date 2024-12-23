Delhi HC denies anticipatory bail to ex- IAS trainee Puja Khedkar

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday refused to grant anticipatory bail to former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar who has been accused of cheating and wrongly availing of OBC and disability quota benefits in the civil services examination.

Ruling that a strong prima facie case was made out against Khedkar, Justice Chandra Dhari Singh said investigation was required to unearth the "larger conspiracy" to manipulate the system, which would be adversely impacted if the accused was granted pre-arrest bail.

"Anticipatory bail plea is dismissed. Interim protection from arrest is vacated," Justice Singh said while ruling on Khedkar's anticipatory bail plea.

The civil services examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), the judge said, was the most prestigious test and this case was a classic instance of fraud committed on a constitutional body as well as society.

"In the present case, it prima facie established that the conduct of the petitioner is driven by motive to reap benefit for the disadvantaged group. Investigation in the present case prima facie reveals that the petitioner was not a fit candidate to avail the benefit...and she has been availing the same by forging documents prepared with the (help of) individuals," the court said.

"Interrogation of an accused in an offence of such a nature is required in order to unearth the fraud committed with the help of a large number of people. In the opinion of this court, the steps taken by the petitioner were part of a larger conspiracy to manipulate the system," it added.