BJP issues ‘chargesheet’ against AAP

NEW DELHI: The Delhi BJP ramped up its attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on Monday, releasing a scathing “chargesheet” accusing the ruling party of corruption and failing to deliver on its promises.

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, the state unit of the BJP has formed a “chargesheet committee” that has so far issued detailed reports listing the alleged failures of the ruling AAP MLAs.

The BJP claimed that the AAP’s leadership, led by former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, had misled the people of Delhi with false assurances, including pledges for free healthcare, water, and electricity, which, according to the BJP, have not materialised.

Addressing the media, BJP leaders said, “Kejriwal promised free medical services, water, and electricity, but Delhiites continue to pay for these services. He vowed to make Delhi corruption-free, yet eight ministers and 15 AAP MLAs have been jailed.”

Former Union Minister and MP, Anurag Thakur, who was present during the release of the chargesheet, said that the AAP’s tenure has been marked by corruption and inefficiency. “The list of wounds inflicted on Delhi by Arvind Kejriwal and his party is long. The AAP, which promised to eradicate corruption, has instead looted the city. While Delhi has deteriorated over the last decade, the AAP has thrived,” Thakur said.

Thakur also highlighted the failure of key promises made by the AAP, including constructing world-class schools. “Over two lakh children are still without access to education,” he added.

He further accused the government of failing to deliver on its commitment to provide 24-hour clean water, forcing citizens to rely on tankers for water supply. Thakur pointed out that Kejriwal’s promise to make Delhi the “number one” city had instead resulted in Delhi becoming notorious for its severe pollution, overflowing garbage and a series of corruption scandals.

“The city is now number one in polluted air, garbage-filled streets, and corruption, with several ministers and legislators in jail,” he said.

The BJP also accused the Kejriwal government of being involved in multiple scams, including those related to the Delhi Jal Board, the liquor policy, DTC, and hawala transactions. “So far, 10 AAP MLAs, five ministers, including the Chief Minister, and other AAP leaders have been jailed,” Thakur said. He added, “While the nation saw a ‘work from home’ model during the pandemic, Kejriwal introduced a ‘work from jail’ model.”