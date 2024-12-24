Christmas pamperings: Skin, hair care tips for perfect party look

It’s the time of the year when you feel the nip in the air, a festive cheer surrounding you and the need to party and look good. Christmas and its festivities bring with it non stop celebrations and shopping for gifts and sharing their joy. To get that perfect party look in minutes, just follow these simple steps to awaken your skin and make your hair look gorgeous!

Take two teaspoon of honey to which you can add a few strands of saffron and two teaspoon ground chiraunji. Apply this onto clean skin and leave on for five to 10 minutes. Dab with cold milk and scrub off gently. Wash with tepid water. For the hair take two teaspoon olive oil and whip in two eggs and the juice of one lemon. Massage gently on the scalp and hair and leave on for 20 minutes. Shampoo hair with a mild herbal shampoo. Your hair will feel super soft and lustrous in minutes.

Also when your feet are tired from all that party dancing, soak in a tub of how water to which you have added two handful of pine needles and 100 grams of sea salt!

Holding hands under holly is a must during Christmas. So having super soft hands is very important. Take two teaspoon of sugar, one teaspoon fresh cream and lemon halves and rub onto hands until the sugar granules have all melted and the cream is absorbed. Wash hands with tepid water and pat dry.

So now that you’re all ready for ringing in the Christmas cheer, remember that it’s not just about sharing gifts with the people you know but also about sharing a bit of yourself with those who are complete strangers to you and need your love and care. So reach out this Christmas to someone — be it a child, an aged person or someone who doesn’t have as much as you do. Remember Santas are within you, so you just have to look for them! Merry Christmas!