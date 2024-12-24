Registration process for government schemes begins in Delhi

NEW DELHI: AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday launched the registration process for the much-anticipated ‘Sanjeevani Yojana’ and ‘Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana’.

Under the Sanjeevani Yojana, which is aimed at senior citizens, all Delhi residents aged above 60 would get complete health coverage from the Delhi government for free.

Meanwhile, as part of Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana, the government would give Rs 1,000 to eligible women as financial assistance, which could be increased to Rs 2,100 if AAP returns to power.

The AAP chief assisted with filling out registration forms and handed over ‘Kejriwal Kavach Cards’ to the beneficiaries. The AAP said the card guarantees benefits under the Sanjeevani Yojana once the party returns to power after the elections.

Talking to the media after the registration drive, Kejriwal said both the schemes have received an overwhelming response from the public. “The registration process will continue until every household in Delhi has been covered. These two schemes will prove to be game changers in people’s lives,” he said.