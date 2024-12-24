‘UCC is to ensure rights, duties’

Claiming that Uniform Civil Code (UCC) should not be an issue of contention, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday said that law requires uniformity of rights and duties as it’s purpose is not to bring unanimity in the rituals and practices of different religions.
In a conversation with Editorial Director of The New Indian Express Prabhu Chawla during Devi Awards, Khan said it is a fact that he was born in a Muslim family and it was not decided by him but the destiny. “I became what am I today because of my efforts. I was elected to the Lok Sabha from Kanpur where only 11% of the voters were Muslims,” he said, adding he doesn’t like to be identified as a leader of a particular community.
When asked why is not India getting a national-level leader from the Muslim community like him or Maulana Azad, Khan said, “We are not able to provide right kind of education. We need more opportunities and facilities to young minds. However, I feel change is taking place but the speed is not as desired.”
On his resignation in 1986 from the government led by the then PM Rajiv Gandhi, he said none was ready to listen to his reasoning with regard to Shah Bano case.
“PM Rajiv Gandhi tried to persuade me to withdraw my resignation. He didn’t have anything against me. I told him my act is nothing to do with Shah Bano case. I spoke in Parliament defending the Supreme Court verdict in the case as giving maintenance to a divorced woman is not against Islam,” Khan added.
He said he didn’t know what went in the mind of the PM then because he took a U-turn after writing a letter to him praising my stand on the issue.
On his run-in with the Kerala’s LDF government, he said, “I challenge everybody to show me one instance where I have interfered with the state government. I am, as the governor, the chancellor of the university has the prerogative to appoint vice chancellors.”
Whether he was ever invited by PM Narendra Modi to join his cabinet, Khan said, “The work which I am doing now is not limited to Kerala. In 2007, I took a vow not to enter electoral politics.”
Dr Jyoti Anand, Director,
Anand Organization for Social Development
Dr Jyoti Anand is an accomplished social activist. She has dedicated her life to serving the underprivileged communities. Her NGO, Anand Organization for Social Development, has been providing free education to needy children for many years. Dr Anand has been recognised for her contributions to society with an honorary doctorate degree in the field of social work by Ballsbridge University. She has also been supported by Delhi Police.
Jyoti Bhatia, Director,
Zelos Developers
Jyoti Bhatia completed her Bachelor of Architecture in 1989 and, in nine months, set up her own enterprise by designing a small 700-square-foot office for Tarom Airways in Connaught Place. This first project led to an invitation to a closed design competition for Air France’s Southeast Asia Head Office. She won the bid and thus began the journey of designing offices for various airlines, residences, and corporates, right from the age of 26.
Santishree Dhulipudi
Pandit, Vice-Chancellor, JNU
Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit was appointed as the first woman and alumnus Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University in 2022. Her teaching career spans over three decades, beginning as a lecturer in Goa University and then moving to University of Pune. She was educated at the Presidency College, Chennai. She did her MPhil and PhD in International Politics from School of International Studies, JNU. She completed her post-doctorate from Uppsala University, Sweden.
Kalli Purie, Executive Editor in Chief
and Vice-Chairperson, India Today Group
Kalli Purie is the Vice-Chairperson of the India Today Group, recognised as the gold standard of journalism in India. She has been working with the Group for more than two decades, holding several important positions. Having been instrumental in the growth of the company, she has taken various strategic initiatives in both television and digital. She is hailed for her vision to synergise India Today Group’s excellence in conventional journalism with the innovations of digital and new media.
Dr N Kalaiselvi,
Director General, CSIR
Dr N Kalaiselvi assumed charge as Secretary, Department of Scientific and Industrial Research, and DG, Council of Scientific & Industrial Research in 2022. Her research work of more than 25 years is focused on electrochemical power systems and the development of electrode materials, custom-designed synthesis methods, optimisation of reaction parameters and electrochemical evaluation of in-house electrode materials for their suitability in energy storage device assembly.
Dr Rashmi Saluja,
Executive Chairperson, Religare Enterprises Limited
Dr Rashmi Saluja brings a multidisciplinary background to corporate leadership, holding advanced degrees. Since 2018, she has been the driving force behind the transformative journey of Religare Enterprises. She has worked closely with an independent and experienced board to raise corporate governance standards, guiding the organisation through complex regulatory landscapes. Her strategic approach has focused on enhancing stakeholder value of Religare Group.
Debjani Ghosh,
Distinguished Fellow, NITI Aayog
Debjani Ghosh, a respected and transformative leader in the technology industry, serves as a Distinguished Fellow at NITI Aayog and the Chief Architect of the NITI Frontier Tech Hub — India’s pioneering think tank dedicated to advancing its readiness in frontier technologies. With a 28-year career, including pivotal leadership roles at Intel and as the first female President of Nasscom, Debjani was at the forefront of driving India’s emergence as a global innovation powerhouse.
Gurmeet Sangha Rai,
Conservation architect
Gurmeet Rai is a conservation architect, heritage management specialist, permaculturist and educationist. She is the director of CRCI India, a premier organisation for heritage conservation. She was Vice-President of the International Committee on Monuments and Sites, an advisory body to UNESCO (2014-20) and continues to be a member of the international and national committees of ICOMOS on Climate Change and Rights-Based Approaches for Heritage Management.
Meena Bindra,
Chairperson, BIBA
Born into a business family and married to a naval officer, Meena Bindra was born and brought up in Delhi. In the early 80s, her desire to keep herself occupied in her free time and her keen interest in designing led to the humble beginning of BIBA from her residence in Mumbai. The brand gained popularity due to its beautiful handblock prints and soon became the first choice for stylish cotton salwar kameez sets. Today, BIBA is one of the leading ethnic wear brands in the country.
Meeta Pandit,
Artist
Meeta Pandit is a leading vocalist of Hindustani Classical Music. She has enthralled audiences both in India and abroad. Meeta is a top-grade artist of All India Radio. She is the sixth in the unbroken lineage of legendary musicians of Gwalior Gharana. Meeta is a disciple of Padma Bhushan Pt Krishnarao Shankar Pandit and Pt Laxman Krishnarao Pandit. Prasar Bharati & Public Service Broadcasting Trust jointly made a film on her titled ‘Meeta - Linking a Tradition with Today’.
Dr Aqsa Shaikh,
Professor of Community Medicine, Jamia Hamdard
Dr Aqsa Shaikh is a proud transgender woman. She is one of India’s first transgender doctors who worked at the forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic response. She is a professor of community medicine at Hamdard Institute of Medical Sciences and Research. Aqsa is an academician and researcher working towards inclusion of the transgender and disability community in the healthcare sector. She is a vocal advocate for gender justice for transgender persons.
Shalini Passi,
Artist and Philanthropist
Shalini Passi is a Delhi-based artist; art collector; a patron of art, design and fashion; a philanthropist; and art and design advisor. She has been on the Khoj Studios Advisory Board since 2012 and continues to be a longstanding patron of the annual Kochi-Muziris Biennale. She is the founder of MASH, a digital platform that explores architecture, art, craft, design, and fashion in an accessible and engaging format, and also conceptualised the Shalini Passi Art Foundation.
Poonam Gupta,
Director General, NCAER
Poonam Gupta is the Director General of National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER), India’s largest economic policy think tank; a member of the Economic Advisory Council to the PM; and Convener of Advisory Council to the 16th Finance Commission. She joined NCAER in 2021 after working in senior positions at the International Monetary Fund and World Bank. She also taught at the Delhi School of Economics, University of Maryland and as a visiting faculty at ISI, Delhi.
Poonam Sharma, Chairperson,
Accurate Group of Institutions
Poonam Sharma is the main force behind the growth of the Accurate Institute into one of the premier management institutes in Delhi-NCR. A firm believer of her own ethics, values and crafts, she moves meticulously along a preset, well-planned, and defined path, ensuring 100 per cent achievement. She has pursued her MBA in International Business Management. With her gifted insights to contribute to India’s development, she established Accurate Institute in 2006.
Chhaya Sharma,
Special Commissioner of Police Training
Chhaya Sharma is an IPS officer of the AGMUT Cadre, and currently holds the esteemed position of Special Commissioner of Police (Training), Delhi. Her career, spanning two decades, is marked by a series of impactful roles, including Joint Commissioner of Police for the Eastern Range in Delhi, Director at the Central Vigilance Commission, and Deputy Inspector General at the National Human Rights Commission. Her career stands out due to her unwavering victim-centric approach.
Manjari Chaturvedi,
Dancer
Manjari Chaturvedi, a leading exponent of classical dance, is an unusual dancer. She has blazed her own path in the field. She has taken the traditional form of Kathak to a different level altogether and has created her own style, her own brand of dance. With over 500 concerts in 25 years, in more than 36 countries with 406 musicians, her work is vast. She has performed in Europe, West Asia, South East Asia and Central Asia along with Australia and America.
Upasana Taku, Executive Director,
Co-Founder, CFO - MobiKwik Group
Upasana Taku is the chairperson of the MobiKwik Board and the executive director, co-founder and CFO of the MobiKwik Group. She co-founded MobiKwik with a vision to transform the digital financial services and payments landscape. Upasana holds a Bachelor’s in Industrial Enginee-ring from Punjab Technical University and Master’s in Management Science and Engineering from Stanford University. She has 18+ years of experience in product, payments and financial services.