‘UCC is to ensure rights, duties’

Claiming that Uniform Civil Code (UCC) should not be an issue of contention, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday said that law requires uniformity of rights and duties as it’s purpose is not to bring unanimity in the rituals and practices of different religions.

In a conversation with Editorial Director of The New Indian Express Prabhu Chawla during Devi Awards, Khan said it is a fact that he was born in a Muslim family and it was not decided by him but the destiny. “I became what am I today because of my efforts. I was elected to the Lok Sabha from Kanpur where only 11% of the voters were Muslims,” he said, adding he doesn’t like to be identified as a leader of a particular community.

When asked why is not India getting a national-level leader from the Muslim community like him or Maulana Azad, Khan said, “We are not able to provide right kind of education. We need more opportunities and facilities to young minds. However, I feel change is taking place but the speed is not as desired.”

On his resignation in 1986 from the government led by the then PM Rajiv Gandhi, he said none was ready to listen to his reasoning with regard to Shah Bano case.

“PM Rajiv Gandhi tried to persuade me to withdraw my resignation. He didn’t have anything against me. I told him my act is nothing to do with Shah Bano case. I spoke in Parliament defending the Supreme Court verdict in the case as giving maintenance to a divorced woman is not against Islam,” Khan added.