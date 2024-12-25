‘CAG reports submitted due to HC fear’ says Delhi LoP Vijender Gupta

NEW DELHI: Following the High Court hearing on the Delhi BJP MLAs’ petition regarding the CAG reports, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta on Tuesday stated that the government, which had been suppressing these reports for over a year-and-a-half while violating constitutional norms, has finally submitted them to the Assembly Speaker due to the fear of the Court’s order.

Gupta added, “The CAG reports, covering key issues like financial management, health, education, and pollution, have been deliberately suppressed to conceal the corruption of the Kejriwal government.

“Earlier, the government reluctantly sent these reports to the Lieutenant Governor under court pressure, and now, once again fearing court action, they have submitted them to the Speaker. The Court has issued notices to the Speaker, Finance Minister, Chief Minister, and other relevant parties, directing them to file their affidavits within 10 days. If the government fails to table these reports in the Assembly, the Court may deliver its verdict in the next hearing,” the LoP said.

Gupta questioned why the government is hesitant to table these reports in the Assembly. He accused the AAP government of massive financial mismanagement and misuse of public resources, claiming that BJP MLAs’ relentless efforts compelled the government to send the reports to the Speaker.

“This is a government that claims transparency and honesty but is bent on hiding these reports to cover its wrongdoings,” Gupta said, highlighting the BJP’s fight as a major victory.