‘CAG reports submitted due to HC fear’ says Delhi LoP Vijender Gupta

NEW DELHI: Following the High Court hearing on the Delhi BJP MLAs’ petition regarding the CAG reports, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta on Tuesday stated that the government, which had been suppressing these reports for over a year-and-a-half while violating constitutional norms, has finally submitted them to the Assembly Speaker due to the fear of the Court’s order.
Gupta added, “The CAG reports, covering key issues like financial management, health, education, and pollution, have been deliberately suppressed to conceal the corruption of the Kejriwal government.
“Earlier, the government reluctantly sent these reports to the Lieutenant Governor under court pressure, and now, once again fearing court action, they have submitted them to the Speaker. The Court has issued notices to the Speaker, Finance Minister, Chief Minister, and other relevant parties, directing them to file their affidavits within 10 days. If the government fails to table these reports in the Assembly, the Court may deliver its verdict in the next hearing,” the LoP said.
Gupta questioned why the government is hesitant to table these reports in the Assembly. He accused the AAP government of massive financial mismanagement and misuse of public resources, claiming that BJP MLAs’ relentless efforts compelled the government to send the reports to the Speaker.
“This is a government that claims transparency and honesty but is bent on hiding these reports to cover its wrongdoings,” Gupta said, highlighting the BJP’s fight as a major victory.
He also stated that the BJP will urge the Court to issue an order if the government fails to table the reports in the Assembly by the January 8 hearing. He alleged that the corruption in projects like the “Sheesh Mahal” (luxury bungalow), healthcare infrastructure, and the “false education model” involving millions of rupees is apparent in the CAG findings.
“The government has essentially admitted its guilt by submitting the reports under court duress,” he said.
No such scheme as Sanjeevani, says Bansuri Swaraj
Delhi BJP leader and New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj on Tuesday said after a meeting with the lieutenant governor, the health secretary publicly stated there is no Sanjeevani scheme in Delhi. Similarly, she accused AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal of misleading citizens in the name of Mahila Samman Yojana. She warned that Kejriwal and his team are collecting personal data of women along with senior citizens under the guise of these schemes and urged Delhiites to stay cautious and not fall for such tricks.
Swaraj accused the AAP government of deliberately obstructing welfare schemes of the Modi government in Delhi. She highlighted that Ayushman Bharat, the only health scheme currently implemented nationwide, has yet to be introduced in Delhi.
On AAP’s promise of giving Rs 2,100 to eligible women under Mahila Samman Yojana, Swaraj said it is a sham because the actual cabinet approval is only for Rs 1,000, which was announced by CM Atishi in March before the Lok Sabha elections. She also revealed that two separate registration drives are being conducted for the same scheme, yet funds from the first drive have not been credited to women’s accounts. She questioned why women in Punjab, where AAP has been in power for two years, have not received their promised funds.
BJP leader’s warning
