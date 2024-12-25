Delhi: Annual two-day fest at Shahpur Jat begins

NEW DELHI: Delhi Tourism Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj inaugurated the annual two-day Shahpur Jat festival on Tuesday in Greater Kailash. Organised by the tourism department, the event will take place on December 24 and 25, from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Shahpur Jat village.

The festival offers a blend of cultural performances, including Haryanvi folk dances, stand-up comedy, and a ramp walk among other shows showcasing Haryana’s cultural attire.

The highlight of the event is the live performances by renowned singers Ajay Hooda and Ruchika Jangid, drawing music enthusiasts from across the region.

Visitors can also indulge in a wide range of Haryanvi delicacies and other traditional Indian dishes at the food stalls.

On the occasion, Bharadwaj emphasised the significance of such events in preserving and promoting cultural heritage.

“Such programmes should continue so that the heritage and customs passed down by our elders remain alive in the hearts of future generations,” the minister said.

He added, “The primary objective behind organising this two-day Shahpur Jat Festival is to preserve and promote the legacy and traditions of our ancestors, ensuring they remain vibrant for centuries to come.”