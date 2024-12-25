Delhi Congress brings out 'white paper' targeting AAP, BJP

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Congress on Wednesday released a scathing 12-point ‘white paper’ accusing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP of failing to deliver on promises and mismanaging critical issues in the capital. The document, titled “Mauka Mauka, Har Baar Dhoka,” targeted the two parties over pollution, civic facilities, education, healthcare, and law and order.

The white paper criticised the alleged neglect of pension schemes for senior citizens, slum demolitions, and the housing crisis. It pointed to vacant seats for economically weaker sections in schools, understaffed hospitals, and crumbling infrastructure as evidence of mismanagement.

Environmental concerns, including the deteriorating Yamuna river and worsening air quality, also took center stage.

The document further criticised both AAP and BJP for failing to ensure public safety, manage waste effectively, and curb rising crime rates.

The latest move by the Congress comes days after the BJP slammed the AAP dispensation over worsening air pollution, the water quality in Yamuna and deteriorating law and order in the city.