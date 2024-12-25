Delhi Congress brings out 'white paper' targeting AAP, BJP

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Congress on Wednesday released a scathing 12-point ‘white paper’ accusing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP of failing to deliver on promises and mismanaging critical issues in the capital. The document, titled “Mauka Mauka, Har Baar Dhoka,” targeted the two parties over pollution, civic facilities, education, healthcare, and law and order.
The white paper criticised the alleged neglect of pension schemes for senior citizens, slum demolitions, and the housing crisis. It pointed to vacant seats for economically weaker sections in schools, understaffed hospitals, and crumbling infrastructure as evidence of mismanagement.
Environmental concerns, including the deteriorating Yamuna river and worsening air quality, also took center stage.
The document further criticised both AAP and BJP for failing to ensure public safety, manage waste effectively, and curb rising crime rates.
The latest move by the Congress comes days after the BJP slammed the AAP dispensation over worsening air pollution, the water quality in Yamuna and deteriorating law and order in the city.
Party’s Delhi unit chief Devender Yadav termed the last ten years of AAP government in the city and BJP at the Centre ‘a decade of betrayal’.
“The people of Delhi had high hopes when they elected these governments. However, after more than a decade, the citizens feel let down, believing that they have received nothing but betrayal instead of the promised progress,” he said during a press conference.In a swipe at both parties, senior Congress treasurer Ajay Maken said when people were dying due to Covid-19, the AAP government was diverting money to build a ‘Sheesh Mahal’, a reference to the chief minister’s official residence that stroked a controversy for being extravagant.
“The central government also engaged in a similar exercise with the Central Vista project,” he said.
The senior party leader also called the Congress’ alliance with AAP during the Lok Sabha elections a ‘mistake.’ “I was never convinced that Kejriwal could be trusted. He will do anything to fulfil his ambitions; he lacks ideology and conviction,” he added.