Delhi: Congress may promise Rs 3k for women

NEW DELHI: The Congress is set to unveil a revamped electoral strategy for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, with a focus on welfare-driven promises inspired by successes in other states and Delhi itself.

Sources indicate that the Congress manifesto, tentatively titled Nyay Manifesto, will propose a monthly cash benefit of Rs 3,000 for women and 400 units of free electricity, initiatives that closely mirror key welfare schemes already introduced by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Party leaders said the manifesto is being shaped by public feedback gathered during the recently concluded Dilli Nyay Yatra. These proposed measures are seen as a direct counter to AAP’s plan to increase its existing monthly aid for women to Rs 2,100 if the party retains power. At the same time, the BJP has pledged to continue AAP’s flagship schemes, including free electricity, water subsidies, and free bus rides for women.

According to Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav, the party’s initiative aims to present practical and achievable promises, in contrast to what he described as the “empty rhetoric” of both AAP and the BJP. “We believe in making promises that can be fulfilled. The Congress does not believe in mere talk,” Yadav said.

He criticized both AAP and the BJP for misleading Delhiites with unkept promises over the past decade. “Delhi has suffered due to the false assurances of AAP and BJP. Their record has been marked by corruption, betrayal, and unfulfilled commitments. The people will not be deceived again,” Yadav added. Two rounds of meetings for the Nyay Manifesto have already been held, with further discussions scheduled this week. Congress leaders claim their manifesto will reflect the aspirations of Delhi residents and provide a viable alternative to the governance models of their opponents.