Delhi Court defers decision on MP Rashid’s bail plea

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Tuesday declined to rule on the regular bail plea of J&K MP Rashid Engineer in a terror-funding case. ASJ Chander Jit Singh rejected the request to issue an order on the bail application, stating that he could only address the miscellaneous application at this stage, not the regular bail plea.

On December 19, the district judge returned the case to the ASJ court for further proceedings. Earlier, the ASJ court had sought the district judge’s intervention to transfer the matter to a special court designated to handle cases involving lawmakers, as Rashid was now a sitting MP. The district judge, with the consent of all accused and the National Investigation Agency (NIA), returned the case to the ASJ court.

The decision was taken while the question of jurisdiction remains pending before the Delhi High Court. Till the HC provides clarity on the jurisdictional issue, the ASJ will continue to preside over the case.