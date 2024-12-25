Dense fog in parts of Delhi; AQI in 'very poor' category

New Delhi, Dec 25 (PTI) Dense fog enveloped parts of Delhi on Wednesday morning, reducing visibility to 100 metres in the early hours.

The mercury settled at a low of 8.4 degrees Celsius, 1.5 notches below the seasonal average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Humidity levels in the city were recorded at 100 per cent at 8.30 am.

Safdurjung and Palam witnessed dense fog in the morning which brought down visibility to 100 metres, the IMD said.

The weather office has forecast fog during the day. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 22 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 333 in the 'very poor' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Out of the 36 monitoring stations, Mundka recorded 'severe' air quality while some recorded 'poor' air quality.