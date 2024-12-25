Gang involved in illegal entry of Bangladeshi nationals busted in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police have arrested four Bangladeshi nationals and seven Indians for their involvement in a racket that facilitated the creation of fake Aadhaar cards, police said on Tuesday.

The arrests come amidst ongoing political debates between the BJP and AAP over the issue of illegal immigration in Delhi ahead of the assembly polls.

DCP (South) Ankit Chauhan revealed that the gang was exposed during a probe into the murder of Sentu Seikh alias Raja in Sangam Vihar on October 21.

Among those arrested are Bangladeshi nationals Midul Miyan (alias Akash Ahmed), Fardeen Ahmed (alias Abhi Ahmed), and their wives.

During questioning, the accused admitted to entering India illegally and residing in Sangam Vihar for years. They disclosed that the victim, Sentu, had been harassing them over trivial disputes. “Police recovered Bangladeshi ID cards, birth certificates, and an assortment of Indian documents, including 21 Aadhaar cards, from the victim’s residence,” said the DCP.

Further investigation led to the arrest of Sahil Sehgal, the owner of “Poonam Online Computer Centre” in Rohini. “Sehgal confessed to creating fake Aadhaar cards using fraudulent documents. He had been approached by illegal Bangladeshi immigrants through Sentu Seikh,” said the officer.

The officer said “Jantaprints.site,” was used to generate counterfeit birth certificates, which were then processed into Aadhaar cards by Sehgal’s associate Ranjit and Afroz, an authorised Aadhaar operator in Rohini. Both Ranjit and Afroz were held and revealed that the website offered a variety of fake documents.

Police also traced the payments for these fake documents to Mohammad Chand, who facilitated transactions using a digital payment platform and retained a 2% commission before transferring the funds to Saddam Hussain. “Both Chand and Hussain were arrested, and further questioning revealed that Jantaprints.site was managed by Deepak Mishra, another accused. Mishra admitted to running the operation alongside his brother-in-law, Sonu Kumar,” said the DCP. Kumar was arrested in Noida and admitted to his role in creating counterfeit IDs.