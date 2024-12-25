Government schools told to check admissions of illegal migrants in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Three days after the MCD issued directions to its schools mandating stricter admission procedures to prevent illegal Bangladeshi migrants from enrolling their children, the Delhi government also passed a similar order on Tuesday.

CM Atishi shared the order on ‘X’, stating, “Today, the Education Department of the Delhi government has passed a strict order that no Rohingya should be given admission in the government schools of Delhi. We will not let the rights of the people of Delhi be taken away!”

Schools have been instructed to verify applicants’ identity and residence proofs thoroughly. Required documents include Aadhaar cards, birth certificates, and valid residence proof such as rent agreements or utility bills. Authorities have emphasised the importance of cross-checking these documents during admission to ensure authenticity.

Schools must also report suspicious cases to the Directorate of Education (DoE). The directive highlights the role of school administrations in identifying and flagging potential irregularities in applications.

Law enforcement agencies have expressed concerns that illegal migrants are using forged documents to secure school admissions, potentially affecting national security. The government’s directive aims to tackle the issue without disrupting access to education for genuine applicants.

Education department officials said that the order seeks to protect the system from misuse while ensuring deserving students can access their right to education. Schools are urged to uphold transparency in their admission procedures to maintain trust in the system.

The government has also advised schools to conduct awareness sessions for parents about the updated requirements. These sessions aim to prevent misunderstandings and ensure compliance with the new rules during the admission cycle.