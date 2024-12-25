Hospitals can’t refuse free aid to rape, acid attack survivors: Delhi HC

NEW DELHI: The Delhi HC has directed ensuring free medical treatment for survivors of rape, acid attacks, and sexual assault, including cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The ruling applies to all government and private medical facilities across the city.

A division bench of Justice Prathiba M. Singh and Justice Amit Sharma emphasized the struggles these survivors face in accessing timely and cost-free medical care. The court mandated compliance from central and state government hospitals, as well as private clinics and nursing homes, to eliminate barriers to treatment. The court clarified that “treatment” includes first aid, diagnostics, hospital admission, surgeries, mental health counseling, psychological support, and family guidance.

Survivors must be provided immediate care without delay, even in cases requiring testing for sexually transmitted diseases, pregnancy checks, and contraceptive assistance, the court said. It directed that victims in emergencies must receive treatment without the need for identification documents.

The court also said that medical facilities must display boards stating, “Free out-patient and in-patient medical treatment is available for victims of sexual assault, rape, gang rape, acid attacks, etc.” in both English and the local language.