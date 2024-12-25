India's timeless Christmas cake traditions

Delhi’s winters are more than just a change in the temperatures—they are a change in the rhythm of how the city breathes and thrives. Nothing, perhaps, is more apparent to this thought than the old corridors of the evergreen Connaught Place.

As I walked across CP’s A-Block in the Inner Circle last week, I caught a whiff of freshly baked plum cakes wafting out of Wenger’s—and knew exactly why December is called the ‘most wonderful time of the year.’ I hurried inside to pick up a hot-off-the-oven cake to take home and surprise my husband, who grew up in Kolkata and has the fondest memories of the Christmas cake from Nahoum’s, a Jewish bakery in New Market.

Interestingly, each of these legendary Christmas cake destinations has remained constant for a century or more. While Nahoum traces its inception back to 1902, Wenger’s has been standing tall in the Connaught Circus in Delhi since 1924—having witnessed wars, widespread strife, and the modernisation wave that has shaped us to be who we are today.

Yet, interestingly enough, the erstwhile epicentres of Calcutta and Delhi are not where the first Christmas cake is believed to have been baked. The Indian version of the original is said to have been made for the first time in Thalassery in Kerala in 1883 using cashew apple liqueur instead of traditional brandy by a local businessman named Mambally Bapu. He made the cake based on the suggestions given by Murdoch Brown, a British planter who was developing a cinnamon plantation in nearby Ancharakandy.