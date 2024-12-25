Kejriwal promises 24x7 drinking water from taps in Delhi

NEW DELHI: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday pledged 24-hour water supply to the residents of the city adding to his series of promises ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections.

While inaugurating the round-the-clock water supply in the Rajinder Nagar area, the former CM said, “Now the whole of Delhi will get clean water from the tap 24 hours a day. We promised clean water to every household in Delhi 24x7; Today, I am proud to announce that this mission has begun.”

During his visit to Pandav Nagar, Kejriwal poured himself a glass from the tap and drank the water. “It is very sweet and clean,” he said.

The government has developed infrastructure to ensure uninterrupted water supply to DDA flats in Pandav Nagar, he said. The water is sourced from DJB’s Chandrawal Water Treatment Plant.

“When we took over the government in 2015, around 50-60% of the city depended on water tankers. Tanker mafia was at work. Today, after 10 years, I am delighted that more than 97% of Delhi receives water through pipelines. However, the city doesn’t have 24x7 water or clean water directly from taps. Today, the journey towards that goal begins here, in DDA Flats, Rajinder Nagar,” the AAP chief said.

He emphasized his mission to ensure 24x7 clean water supply directly from the taps, with full pressure even on the third and fourth floors, and confirmed that the mission has commenced.

Regarding the delays, he sought to clarify: “In the 2020 elections, I promised that by 2025 elections, we would ensure 24x7 water supply across Delhi. There has been a slight delay because of the Covid-19 pandemic and the false cases they filed against us during this time, which scattered our team. Sometimes Manish Sisodia was in jail, sometimes Satyendar Jain was in jail, and sometimes they put me in jail.”