Man sets himself on fire near Parliament; sustains 90 per cent burns

NEW DELHI: A 26-year-old man sustained critical injuries with 90 percent burns after allegedly setting himself on fire near the Rail Bhawan roundabout, close to the Parliament building, on Wednesday, an officer said.

The victim was identified as Jitendra, who hails from Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, and is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital.

The incident occurred around 3:30 pm, according to the fire department. Although a fire tender was dispatched immediately, security personnel present at the location managed to douse the flames before its arrival.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Mahla said that the man attempted self-immolation at the Rail Bhawan roundabout.

"Quick action by local police, railway police, and bystanders ensured the fire was extinguished promptly, and the man was taken to the hospital. He had reportedly arrived in Delhi earlier that day," said the DCP.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Jitendra may have been distressed over personal disputes in his hometown.

Police disclosed that he had arrived at Shahdara railway station around 1 pm, carrying a general ticket worth Rs 15. Additional items found on him included documents indicating three ongoing cases against him in Baghpat.

“It appears he was upset over alleged inaction by local police in investigating his cases, which might have led to this drastic step,” said another police officer.