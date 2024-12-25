Voter name deletion: Woman cited by Kejriwal rejects claim

NEW DELHI: A day after AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal alleged a voter deletion drive targeting Delhi residents ahead of the Assembly elections, one of the voters he named, Chandra from Kidwai Nagar constituency, refuted his claims.

“I have never had my vote cut. I always cast my vote. I don’t know why they mistakenly said that my name was removed from the list. I already have my voter ID card, there is no need to make a new one. It could have been a misunderstanding on Kejriwal’s part otherwise, I have been casting my vote every time,” she said.

Her husband Raghu also contradicted Kejriwal’s claims, suggesting a possible mistake. “It is possible that he (Arvind Kejriwal) mistakenly mentioned someone else’s name and referred to us. Our vote has not been cancelled,” he said.

Kejriwal had asserted the launch of the Mahila Samman Yojana, a financial assistance scheme promising Rs 2,100 monthly for women if AAP returns to power.

He accused the BJP of orchestrating a conspiracy to remove names from the voter rolls, specifically targeting women to undermine their rights and block access to the scheme.During his visit to Kidwai Nagar, Kejriwal claimed his party would ensure that names removed from the electoral rolls, like Chandra’s, would be reinstated. Sharing a video of the registration drive on social media, he urged women to verify their voter registration status. “It is necessary to have your name in the voter list to get `2,100 every month,” he wrote on X.