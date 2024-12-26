246 teams constituted for survey to identify ‘out of school children’

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Directorate of Education has formed 246 teams to identify Out-of-School Children (OoSC) during the winter vacation and facilitate their enrolment in schools.

In a circular dated December 18, Samagra Shiksha, a society under the education department, announced an extensive survey from January 1 to January 15. The survey will focus on identifying OoSC, including children with special needs (CwSN) and those with disabilities, for enrollment in nearby schools.

The survey will be conducted district-wise by Samagra Shiksha-Delhi teams led by District Urban Resource Centre Coordinators (DURCCs), district coordinators, and the Inclusive Education Branch (IEB). The survey will cover children in the age groups of below six years and 6 to 19 years. It will be conducted daily between 9 am and 1 pm.