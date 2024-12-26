AAP councillor Priyanka Gautam joins BJP along with supporters

He further criticised Kejriwal for “failing” to deliver on promises to women, specifically referring to the pledge to provide Rs 1,000 to women in Punjab. It has been two years since the Punjab government was formed, yet not a single rupee has been provided to the state’s women, he said.

Malhotra also accused the Kejriwal government of “exploiting” people through schemes like Sanjeevani Yojana and Mahila Samman.

Gautam said she had joined AAP with new hopes but found that there is no respect for the Jatav community. She accused Kejriwal of “exploiting” the Jatav community and other followers of BR Ambedkar solely for political gains. She said Kejriwal merely seeks “puppets”.