Cold wave, dense fog hit capital

On Tuesday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of seven degrees Celsius amid rain hitting parts of the city for the second straight day.

The weather department said the national capital will have partly cloudy skies on Thursday and could see light rain in the evening.

The AQI in the city was recorded at 336, falling under the ‘very poor’ category, as per the Central Pollution Control Board at 4 pm. The AQI measured in other areas also remained in the ‘very poor’ category. AQI in Anand Vihar was 360, 372 at Ashok Vihar, 362 at Bayana, and 324 at the CRRI Mathura Road. An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor, and 401-500 is severe. Meanwhile, the IMD has forecast that dense fog conditions are likely to prevail in the late night and early morning hours.