Crackdown on ‘illegal’ migrants: Civil rights groups raise plight of homeless

NEW DELHI: More than 20 civil rights groups have raised objections to the ongoing crackdown by Delhi authorities on alleged illegal immigrants, citing its adverse impact on homeless individuals.

The groups have written to the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), highlighting many homeless people are being denied access to shelter homes due to the lack of Aadhaar cards or mobile phones.

With temperatures plummeting during the harsh winter, activists argue that such exclusions violate the right to a dignified life guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution.

“We raise concerns about reports of homeless individuals being refused entry to night shelters due to the absence of Aadhaar cards or mobile phones. These shelters, designed to provide refuge to the most vulnerable during harsh weather conditions, have inadvertently become inaccessible to those who need them the most. Many homeless individuals lack these documents or devices precisely because of their precarious living and working conditions.