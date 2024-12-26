Crackdown on ‘illegal’ migrants: Civil rights groups raise plight of homeless

NEW DELHI: More than 20 civil rights groups have raised objections to the ongoing crackdown by Delhi authorities on alleged illegal immigrants, citing its adverse impact on homeless individuals.
The groups have written to the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), highlighting many homeless people are being denied access to shelter homes due to the lack of Aadhaar cards or mobile phones.
With temperatures plummeting during the harsh winter, activists argue that such exclusions violate the right to a dignified life guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution.
“We raise concerns about reports of homeless individuals being refused entry to night shelters due to the absence of Aadhaar cards or mobile phones. These shelters, designed to provide refuge to the most vulnerable during harsh weather conditions, have inadvertently become inaccessible to those who need them the most. Many homeless individuals lack these documents or devices precisely because of their precarious living and working conditions.
With Delhi experiencing one of its coldest winters in 14 years, with temperatures dropping to as low as 4.9 degrees Celsius, this discriminatory practice poses a severe threat to the lives of vulnerable populations,” the group stated. The appeal cites key data and judicial mandates underscoring the dire need for action. “The Supreme Court, in 2010, mandated the Delhi government to provide shelter and food to homeless individuals.
The court reiterated in 2012 that the right to dignified shelter is an essential component of the Right to Life under Article 21 of the Constitution. The National Urban Livelihoods Mission - Shelter for Urban Homeless (NULM-SUH) policy guarantees access to permanent shelters with essential amenities such as water, sanitation, and security,” the group mentioned. The citizen groups have made several demands to address these issues.
They urged DUSIB to direct all shelter operators to admit homeless individuals without requiring Aadhaar cards, mobile phones, or other identity documents.