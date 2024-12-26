CRY launches ‘Girl Interrupted’ initiative to champion education

NEW DELHI: Child Rights and You (CRY) has launched the initiative ‘Girl Interrupted ’ under its ongoing Poori Padhai Desh Ki Bhalai campaign.

This campaign is aimed to address one of the most pressing issues—an interruption in girls’ education, particularly at the secondary level.

The ‘Girl Interrupted’ campaign shines a spotlight on the stark reality that millions of Indian girls face when societal norms, financial barriers, and gender biases disrupt their educational journey. These interruptions don’t just curtail their potential but significantly hinder societal and national progress.

The campaign is a series of images that make one stop and question why they are incomplete. In a world of technology, this is going back to basics where The ‘Girl Interrupted’ initiative redefines how we perceive disruptions in education by creatively and provocatively showcasing their ripple effect. From visuals and videos to nationwide awareness activities, every element of this campaign drives home the critical importance of uninterrupted secondary education for India’s girls.