Government records over 84K pollution complaints via Green Delhi App this year

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has recorded 84,765 pollution-related grievances on its Green Delhi App so far this year. The app, designed to streamline public reporting of environmental issues, allows residents to share photos or videos, pinpoint locations, and specify their concerns. Complaints are then forwarded to relevant civic bodies for resolution.

Data from the app, managed by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), highlights the primary agencies handling these issues: the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the Public Works Department (PWD), and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

The MCD received the majority of complaints—54,878 in total. While it resolved 46,279 grievances (84.33%), 8,599 cases remain pending. The PWD dealt with 12,327 complaints, addressing 10,803 (87.64%) but leaving 1,524 unresolved. The DDA tackled 4,795 cases, resolving 4,424 (92.26%) and leaving 371 pending.